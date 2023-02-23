Skanska Tops Out 28-Story Office Building in Downtown Houston

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — International developer Skanska has topped out 1550 on the Green, a 28-story, 375,000-square-foot office building located within the Discovery Green area in downtown Houston. Designed by BIG Bjarke Ingels Group, the building will include 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and tenants will have access to a fitness center and outdoor terraces with event spaces. CBRE is marketing the office space for lease, while SHOP Cos. is leading the lease-up of the retail component. The development team expects to begin welcoming tenants to the building before the end of the year.