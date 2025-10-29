Skanska Tops Out $35M Project at University of Texas at San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — International developer Skanska has topped out a $35 million project at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). The 52,000-square-foot building will serve as a practice facility for the university’s men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball teams. The facility will have separate practice courts for each program, as well as locker rooms, film review rooms, team lounge areas and office space for UTSA coaching staff. Shared amenities will include strength and conditioning areas, hydrotherapy spaces and equipment and laundry rooms. Completion is slated for summer 2026.