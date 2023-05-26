Skanska Tops Out $83.6M George Mason University Academic Building in Northern Virginia

MANASSAS, VA. — Skanska has topped out George Mason University’s new Life Sciences and Engineering Building at the school’s Prince William County Science and Technology (SciTech) Campus in Manassas. The $83.6 million, 132,000-square-foot building will support students enrolled in STEM-H majors, such as kinesiology, materials science, forensic science, bioengineering and mechanical engineering.

The facility will comprise specialized instructional labs, classrooms, experiential learning laboratories and faculty and administrative offices. The property will also be part of the university’s Innovation Town Center, which will provide students at the SciTech Campus with a residential campus experience from their freshman year through their post-graduate work.