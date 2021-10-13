Skanska Underway on 445,000 SF Renovation, Expansion of Tarrant County College Northwest Campus

The renovation and expansion of Tarrant County College's Northwest Campus in Fort Worth is expected to be complete in 2025.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — General contractor Skanska is underway on the 445,000-square-foot renovation and expansion of the Tarrant County College Northwest Campus in Fort Worth. Huckabee is the architect of record for the project, and Gensler is providing additional design services. Design work consists of “re-skinning” three existing buildings and constructing four new ones. This approach will expand campus programs to incorporate an early college high school, classrooms and specialty labs, visitor welcome and administration, onboarding, and fine arts, learning commons, theater, music and multifunctional spaces. Completion is slated for 2025.