Skanska USA Completes $560M Healthcare Project on Long Island for Northwell Health

by Taylor Williams

MANHASSET, N.Y. — General contractor Skanska USA has completed the Petrocelli Surgical Pavilion, a $560 million healthcare project in the Long Island community of Manhasset for Northwell Health, the state’s largest provider. Skanska USA broke ground on the 288,000-square-foot project, which is located on the 756-bed North Shore University Hospital campus, in spring 2020. The facility houses 18 operating rooms, including three hybrid rooms with advanced imaging, along with 132 intensive care rooms. The Petrocelli Pavilion will also serve as the home of the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital.

