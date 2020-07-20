Skanska USA Completes $92M Renovation of St. Petersburg Pier, Adds New Shops and Restaurants

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Skanska USA has completed a $92 million renovation of the historic St. Petersburg Pier on behalf of the City of St. Petersburg. The 26-acre area now includes 44,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, including the St. Pete Museum of History and Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center. Other tenants include The Driftwood Café; Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille; Spa Beach Bistro; Teak, a waterfront restaurant; and Pier Teaki, a rooftop bar. The five-story Pierhead building includes shops and a fishing platform. The pier area also includes the 35,000-square-foot Pier Plaza, which includes a playground, splash pad and seating areas. The 1,400-foot St. Petersburg Pier, which juts out into Tampa Bay, was originally built in 1889 and is one of eight piers in the city. Rogers Partners, ASD | SKY and landscape architect Ken Smith Workshop designed the project.