Skanska USA Delivers $189M Building for University of South Florida Within Water Street Tampa

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Florida, Southeast

The University of South Florida (USF) Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute features a 400-seat auditorium, clinical teaching labs and research laboratories, office space and a wellness center.

TAMPA, FLA. — Skanska USA has delivered University of South Florida (USF) Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute, a 13-story, 395,000-square-foot building that will bring 1,800 students, staff and faculty to Water Street Tampa. The building features a 400-seat auditorium, clinical teaching labs and research laboratories, office space and a wellness center. Skanska USA and design firm HOK began construction in August 2017. Additionally, the Morsani College of Medicine is situated a mile from Tampa General Hospital, USF’s primary teaching hospital.

Water Street Tampa is a $3 billion mixed-use development in downtown that will offer more than 2 million square feet of office space; 1 million square feet of retail, cultural, educational and entertainment space; and two new hotels totaling more than 650 rooms, including the city’s first five-star hotel. Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeffrey Vinik created Strategic Property Partners LLC to spearhead the project, along with Cascade Investment LLC. The project’s first residential building, 815 Water Street Tampa, is expected to open in late 2020.