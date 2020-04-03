REBusinessOnline

Skanska USA Underway on $32M Office Build-Out for Pharmaceutical Company in Sleepy Hollow

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast, Office

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y. — Skanska USA, a division of Swedish construction company Skanska, is constructing the $32 million interior build-out of an office space for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. in Sleepy Hollow, a northern suburb of New York City. The property is located at 1 Rockwood Road. The project involves the design and construction of an approximately 60,600-square-foot space, as well as upgrades to the air distribution systems, LED lighting, ceilings, flooring and glass front offices. Construction is underway and is scheduled for completion in July 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business