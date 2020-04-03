Skanska USA Underway on $32M Office Build-Out for Pharmaceutical Company in Sleepy Hollow

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y. — Skanska USA, a division of Swedish construction company Skanska, is constructing the $32 million interior build-out of an office space for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. in Sleepy Hollow, a northern suburb of New York City. The property is located at 1 Rockwood Road. The project involves the design and construction of an approximately 60,600-square-foot space, as well as upgrades to the air distribution systems, LED lighting, ceilings, flooring and glass front offices. Construction is underway and is scheduled for completion in July 2021.