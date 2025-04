NEW YORK CITY — Skarzynski Marick & Black has signed a five-year, 28,307-square-foot office lease renewal in Lower Manhattan. The insurance law firm will remain the sole occupant of the 32nd floor at One Battery Park Plaza, a 35-story, 870,000-square-foot building that was originally constructed in 1971. Andrew Peretz of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Thomas Keating and Kevin Daly represented the landlord, Rudin, on an internal basis.