SKB Acquires 106,892 SF Flex Industrial Building in Chandler, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

Chandler Business Center in Chandler, Ariz., features 106,892 square feet of industrial and flex space.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — ScanlanKemperBard (SKB) has purchased Chandler Business Center, a flex industrial property located at 6150 W. Chandler Blvd. in Chandler. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated 15 miles south of the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the building features 106,892 square feet of industrial and flex space. At the time of sale, the asset was 100 percent leased.