1300-N-Fiesta-Blvd-Gilbert-AZ
MKB Construction and Symage are tenants at 1300 N. Fiesta Blvd., a 148,921-square-foot industrial building in Gilbert, Ariz. (Photo source: CoStar)
SKB, Arc Capital Partners Buy Two Industrial Buildings in Gilbert, Arizona for $19M

by Amy Works

GILBERT, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Portland, Ore.-based SKB and Los Angeles-based Arc Capital Partners has acquired two manufacturing buildings in Gilbert from Walnut Creek, Calif.-based Nearon for $19 million. Located at 1250 and 1300 N. Fiesta Blvd., the freestanding buildings are fully leased to three tenants.

Situated on 3.2 acres, 1250 North N. Blvd. offers 45,072 square feet of single-tenant space, which is fully leased to Kaiser Garage Doors & Gates. Fiesta Tech Center, located at 1300 N. Fiesta Blvd., consists of one freestanding building totaling 148,921 square feet on 12.4 acres. The multi-tenant property is primarily leased to MKB Construction and Symage. Both properties offer ample power, excess yard space and convenient access to Loop 101, US-60 and Loop 202.

Phil Haenel, Will Strong, Foster Bundy and Katie Repine of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

