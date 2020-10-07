REBusinessOnline

SKB Cos. Receives $19.1M Acquisition Loan for Mason Ehrman Building in Portland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Office, Oregon, Western

Mason-Ehrman-Building-Portland-OR

Totaling 96,985 square feet, the Mason Ehrman Building in Portland was built in 1907 and renovated in 2017.

PORTLAND, ORE. — ScanlanKemperBard Cos. (SKB) has received $19.1 million in financing for the acquisition of Mason Ehrman Building, an office building in Portland’s Old Town District.

JLL Capital Markets secured the four-year, floating-rate loan through a debt fund for SKB Cos. In addition to the acquisition, loan proceeds will be used to transform the annex roof into tenant amenity space and assist in lease-up of the building.

Zachary Kersten and Tom Wilson of JLL Capital markets represented the borrower in the financing.

Located at 222 NW Fifth Ave., Mason Ehrman Building totals 96,985 square feet. The property was originally built in 1907 and most recently renovated in 2017. At the time of sale, the building was 38 percent leased to two tenants.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  