SKB, Harbert Acquire Historic Mason Ehrman Office Complex in Portland’s Old Town District

Together, the Mason Ehrman Building and Annex span 97,006 square feet.

PORTLAND, ORE. — ScanlanKemperBard (SKB) and Harbert Management Corp. have acquired the Mason Ehrman Building and Annex, a historic office complex in the Old Town district of Portland. The properties total 97,006 square feet. Built in 1908, the seven-story Mason Ehrman Building includes an attached annex building. SKB intends to construct a rooftop deck and add another 3,000 rentable square feet. The seller and price were undisclosed.