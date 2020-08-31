REBusinessOnline

SKB, Harbert Acquire Historic Mason Ehrman Office Complex in Portland’s Old Town District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Oregon, Western

Together, the Mason Ehrman Building and Annex span 97,006 square feet.

PORTLAND, ORE. — ScanlanKemperBard (SKB) and Harbert Management Corp. have acquired the Mason Ehrman Building and Annex, a historic office complex in the Old Town district of Portland. The properties total 97,006 square feet. Built in 1908, the seven-story Mason Ehrman Building includes an attached annex building. SKB intends to construct a rooftop deck and add another 3,000 rentable square feet. The seller and price were undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  