Skender Begins Conversion of Chicago Office Tower into 320 Apartment Units

CHICAGO — Skender has begun construction on the 500 N. Michigan Ave. adaptive reuse project, which will convert the 400,000-square-foot office tower into 320 apartment units on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. The project team includes Connecticut-based Commonwealth Development Partners and GREC Architects. Completion is slated for late 2027.

Originally designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and completed in 1968, the building rises 24 stories and 304 feet tall. The conversion will transform vacant floors three through 23 into residential dwelling units, while a new 25th floor with amenity space will be constructed atop the building, adding 17 feet to its height. Level 24 will house mechanical systems, and floors two through five will include additional amenity programming. Ground-floor retail will be retained.

Skender’s scope of work includes full interior demolition of the existing vacant office spaces, elevator modernization throughout all floors and the complete build-out of residential units and amenity spaces.