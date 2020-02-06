Skender Begins Interior Construction of 536,000 SF Bank of America Tower in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Bank of America will occupy 17 floors of the 56-story office tower.

CHICAGO — Skender has begun interior construction of the new 536,000-square-foot Bank of America Tower at 110 N. Wacker Drive in Chicago. Bank of America will relocate approximately half of its employees, roughly 2,000 people, from its current office at 135 S. LaSalle St. upon completion of the new building. The Charlotte, N.C.-based bank will occupy 17 floors of the 56-story office tower. Bank of America’s space will include private offices, open workstation areas, conference rooms, work cafes, support space and other workplace amenities. Unique features will include a trading floor, barista bar and market café with two outdoor terraces. The interior will also feature an internal staircase that will connect a two-floor conference center and executive suite.

Serving as general contractor, Skender is collaborating with Interior Architects and JLL on the project. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. Howard Hughes Corp. and Riverside Investment & Development are the developers of the nearly $800 million project. Several law firms, including King & Spalding, as well as investment bank Lincoln International and coworking space provider No18 have signed leases at the property, according to the Chicago Tribune.