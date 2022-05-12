REBusinessOnline

Skender Begins Structural Construction of 250,000 SF Medical Office Building for Indiana University Health

The new building and parking structure are slated for completion in summer 2023. (Rendering courtesy of atelierRISTING)

INDIANAPOLIS — Skender, working with Meyer Najem Construction, has begun structural construction of the new Indiana University Health (IU Health) Capitol View medical office building and parking garage in downtown Indianapolis. The project consists of a 250,000-square-foot medical office building and a 310,000-square-foot parking structure with 939 parking spaces. A pedestrian bridge connects the building to the parking structure.

The project has been under construction since November and is now entering the structural phase of construction. Structural construction refers to components of the building that are essential to its stability such as foundations, floors, walls or beams. Completion is slated for summer 2023. The project team includes architect atelierRISTING, civil engineer Circle Design and structural engineer Lynch, Harrison & Brumleve. The team is pursuing LEED Silver certification for the property.

