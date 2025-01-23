Skender Breaks Ground on 147-Unit Supportive Living Development in Deerfield, Illinois

DEERFIELD, ILL. — Skender has broken ground on Deerfield Supportive Living, a 147-unit supportive living development in the Chicago suburb of Deerfield. Developed by Celadon Partners, the four-story building will offer affordable senior living apartments at 1101 Lake Cook Road. The project will feature dining rooms, space for private dining and events, activity rooms, a library, salon and general store.

Slated for completion in mid-2026, the project is pursuing Enterprise Green Communities Building certification, which was developed to align affordable housing investment strategies with environmentally friendly building practices. Deerfield Supportive Living will feature eco-friendly paint, coatings, plumbing fixtures, lighting, heating equipment and appliances. The project team includes Assemble Design Workshop as architect and SAS Architects & Planners as interior designer.