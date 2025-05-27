Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Ardalan Plaza will feature retail space on the ground floor with condos above.
Skender Breaks Ground on $19M Ardalan Plaza Building in Carmel, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

CARMEL, IND. — Skender Construction has broken ground on Ardalan Plaza, a $19 million development that will serve as a gateway to the City of Carmel’s Arts & Design District. Located at 311-331 W. Main St., the property will encompass 8,000 square feet of retail and gallery space on the first floor, five luxury condominiums on the second floor and a private residence with a rooftop terrace spanning the third floor. The project, which was designed to evoke the elegance of an Italian villa, is a collaboration between the Carmel Redevelopment Commission and the Ardalan family. The project team includes Studio M Architecture and Planning and KBSO Consulting Engineers. Completion is slated for 2026.

