Skender Breaks Ground on 33-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Evanston, Illinois

EVANSTON, ILL. — Skender has broken ground on Mt. Pisgah Apartments, a 33-unit affordable housing development in Evanston. The project, led by Housing Opportunity Development Corp. (HODC) in partnership with Skender, Mt. Pisgah Ministries and the City of Evanston, will transform the current church site at 1813 Church St. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units will be reserved for households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. The development will also include 2,250 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, shared community amenities and energy-efficient building features.

Mt. Pisgah Apartments will remain under the long-term ownership and management of HODC. Cordogan, Clark & Associates Inc. is the architect. Financing partners include the Illinois Housing Development Authority, City of Evanston, Clocktower Tax Credits, Housing Authority of Cook County, National Equity Fund, Wintrust Village Bank & Trust and ComEd.