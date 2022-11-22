REBusinessOnline

Skender Breaks Ground on 37,000 SF Expansion for Greater Chicago Food Depository

The new structure at 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place will add onto the food bank’s existing two-story warehouse and office. Plans call for a commercial kitchen and demonstration kitchen.

CHICAGO — Skender has broken ground on a 37,000-square-foot expansion of the Greater Chicago Food Depository. The food bank on Chicago’s Southwest Side provides food for families and individuals at risk of food insecurity. The new structure at 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place will add onto the food bank’s existing two-story warehouse and office. Plans call for a commercial kitchen for meal preparation and packaging as well as a demonstration kitchen for nutrition education.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository aims to produce and distribute 2.5 million prepared meals annually to community members. Completion is slated for early 2024. Partners by Design is the project architect. This latest expansion as well as renovations that were completed in 2019 are phases of the Nourish Project, which was driven by a $75 million capital campaign.  

