Skender Breaks Ground on 48-Unit Supportive Housing Development in Northbrook, Illinois

NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Skender has broken ground on Poupard Place, a 48-unit supportive housing development in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook. Developed by nonprofit Housing Opportunity Development Corp. and designed by Cordogan, Clark & Associates, the project marks the city’s first affordable housing community and is slated for completion in summer 2026. The 1.5-acre project site was donated by the Village of Northbrook. Poupard Place will offer affordable homes for individuals and families where at least one household member is living with a disability. The development is named for Tom Poupard, the retired director of Northbrook’s Development and Planning Services. The four-story building will include a mix of one-, two and three-bedroom apartment units. Plans also call for a children’s play area.