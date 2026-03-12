Thursday, March 12, 2026
Skender Breaks Ground on 70-Unit Independent Living Community in Arlington Heights, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Skender has broken ground on The Moorings of Arlington Heights, a senior living community operated by Presbyterian Living in metro Chicago. The 172,000-square-foot project will include 70 independent living apartments as part of a larger campus expansion and repositioning at 811 E. Central Road. Designed by Perkins Eastman, the residences will range from 1,050 to 1,900 square feet. The five-story building will include a social and wellness space. Additional amenities will include walking paths, a pond expansion, sitting area and outdoor space. Completion is slated for fall 2027.

