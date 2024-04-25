Skender Breaks Ground on 75,000 SF Lurie Children’s Outpatient Center in Schaumburg, Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Skender has broken ground on a new 75,000-square-foot outpatient center for Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Formally named Lurie Children’s Outpatient, Primary Care and Infusion Center, the project will be located at 1895 Arbor Glen Blvd. in Schaumburg. The center will offer primary care, ancillary and diagnostic services, orthotics and prosthetics, laboratory and pharmacy services, as well as an ambulatory infusion center.

In addition to its main hospital in downtown Chicago, Lurie Children’s maintains 17 outpatient services locations, six primary care facilities and 10 partner hospitals throughout the Chicago area. The new center in Schaumburg will replace smaller locations in Arlington Heights, Hoffman Estates and Huntley. The project, which will total 40 exam and treatment rooms, is slated for completion in summer 2025. The project team includes architect HKS, structural and mechanical engineer IMEG Corp. and civil engineer V3 Cos.