Skender Breaks Ground on Chicago’s First Native American-Focused Affordable Housing Project

CHICAGO — Skender has broken ground on Jigzibik, a seven-story development that marks Chicago’s first affordable housing project centered on serving Native American communities. Located at 2907 W. Irving Park Road in the Irving Park neighborhood, the 45-unit building will provide Native-inclusive affordable housing, dedicated nonprofit space and a rooftop community gathering area. Jigzibik will offer units for those earning between 15 and 60 percent of the area median income.

The development was conceived by Visionary Ventures, a Native-led nonprofit, and co-led by Full Circle Communities, with Canopy Architecture + Design as architect. The project’s name is a Potawatomi word meaning “at the river’s edge.” The building was titled by the project’s Native American Advisory Council and pays homage to the Great Lakes Indigenous nations. A custom masonry façade is accented by a flowing river motif rendered in white and blue brick. Completion is slated for the second half of 2026.