Skender Breaks Ground on Redevelopment of 133,000 SF Senior Living Community Near Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Maywood Supportive Living will rise five stories with 100 units.

MAYWOOD, ILL. — Skender recently broke ground on the redevelopment of Maywood Supportive Living in Maywood, about 12 miles west of Chicago. When completed, the 133,000-square-foot, five-story supportive living facility will provide 100 housing units with substantial healthcare and nursing amenities. The existing property, which formerly housed the Central Baptist Home, was added to the State of Illinois’ National Register of Historic Places in 2017 and will be restored with the intention of preserving its historic detail. The existing building and grounds take up a full city block, and renovations will include new windows, roof replacement and restoring the first-floor lobby. NDC Corporate Equity Fund, KeyBank, US Bank and the Illinois Housing Development Authority are providing project financing. Skender is serving as general contractor and is collaborating with developer Celadon Partners and architect Gleason Architects.

