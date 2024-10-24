Skender Breaks Ground on Three-Building Affordable Housing Development in Chicago

CHICAGO — Skender has broken ground on United Yards, a three-building affordable housing development in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. Celadon Partners and Blackwood Group are the developers, and DesignBridge is the architect. The project will consist of a 45-unit, six-story apartment building with a ground-floor business entrepreneur hub and youth programming space at 4703 S. Justine St. as well as two three-flat, modular apartment buildings at 1639 and 1641 W. 47th St. Completion is slated for October 2025. Tandem Ventures is managing regulatory compliance, maximizing community engagement and creating local employment opportunities on the project. Other partners include Virgilio & Associates as structural engineer and Element Energy as mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer.