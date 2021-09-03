Skender Builds 16-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Wilmette, Illinois

Cleland Place rises three stories at 1925 Wilmette Ave.

WILMETTE, ILL. — Skender has completed construction of Cleland Place, a three-story, 16-unit affordable housing project located at 1925 Wilmette Ave. in Wilmette, about 14 miles north of downtown Chicago. Housing Opportunity Development Corp. (HODC) will operate the property, which will house working families, seniors and veterans. The project is part of the Public Housing Voucher program, meaning residents pay 30 percent of their income and Housing Authority of Cook County subsidizes the rest. Cleland Place is named for Jean Cleland, a long-time Wilmette resident and founding member of HODC. The building includes one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a laundry room, covered parking and social activities for residents. Cordogan Clark & Associates served as architect.