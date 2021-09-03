REBusinessOnline

Skender Builds 16-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Wilmette, Illinois

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Cleland Place rises three stories at 1925 Wilmette Ave.

WILMETTE, ILL. — Skender has completed construction of Cleland Place, a three-story, 16-unit affordable housing project located at 1925 Wilmette Ave. in Wilmette, about 14 miles north of downtown Chicago. Housing Opportunity Development Corp. (HODC) will operate the property, which will house working families, seniors and veterans. The project is part of the Public Housing Voucher program, meaning residents pay 30 percent of their income and Housing Authority of Cook County subsidizes the rest. Cleland Place is named for Jean Cleland, a long-time Wilmette resident and founding member of HODC. The building includes one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a laundry room, covered parking and social activities for residents. Cordogan Clark & Associates served as architect.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews