Skender Completes 100,000 SF Interior Build-out for Relativity Office Headquarters in Chicago

CHICAGO — Skender has completed interior construction of a 100,000-square-foot office headquarters for software developer Relativity in Chicago. The new workspace spans the 19th and 20th floors plus dedicated terrace space on the 23rd floor of the Central Standard Building at 231 S. LaSalle St. The space features a mix of private offices, open workstations, meeting rooms, lounge spaces, pantry areas and a boardroom.

The build-out included the addition of an interconnecting staircase with stadium-style seating for townhall meetings as well as the installation of three gas fireplaces, a golf simulator, putting green, massage chairs and a giant video wall. The terrace features a gas firepit, two water features and audiovisual (AV) and lighting for events. The project team included CBRE as project manager, Partners by Design as architect, Syska Hennessy Group as engineer and TM Technology Partners as low voltage/AV designer.