Skender Completes 21-Story Luxury Apartment Building in Chicago’s River North

CHICAGO — Skender has completed construction of The Leo, a 21-story luxury apartment tower located at 741 N. Wells St. in Chicago’s River North. VISTA Property is the developer. Designed by Antunovich Associates, the building features 168 units, including 50 studios, 101 one bedrooms and 17 two bedrooms. The project also includes 3,877 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities include an in-gym yoga studio, outdoor pool, rooftop deck, kitchen café, group fitness terrace, private events room, dog run and bike room. Luxury Chicago Realty is handling leasing. Huntington Bank provided a first mortgage loan for the project.