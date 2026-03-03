Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The project involved renovations to Invenergy’s original floors at One South Wacker as well as the build-out of five additional floors. (Image courtesy of Tom Harris)
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestOffice

Skender Completes 230,000 SF Interior Construction of Invenergy Headquarters Expansion in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Skender has completed the 230,000-square-foot build-out of Invenergy’s One South Wacker Drive headquarters in Chicago. The developer, owner and operator of power infrastructure originally occupied floors 18, 19 and 20. Skender completed upgrades to those floors in addition to the demolition and full construction of five additional floors (14-17).

The project team included Lumen Workplace as owner’s representative, Partners by Design as architect and Syska Hennessy as engineer. Skender completed the build-out and renovation in three phases over the course of 12 months. The open-office concept features a three-floor atrium stair, two roof decks, a large café and an 8,000-square-foot control center for managing global power markets and operations. Floor 15 now serves as the heart of the workplace with a new reception area and boardroom.

You may also like

Lockwood Cos. Opens 295-Unit Affordable Housing Community Near...

Asana Partners Acquires 197,105 SF Shopping Center in...

UBS Signs 26,537 SF Office Lease at 23Springs...

EBS Realty Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF Apex...

GFP Receives $191.5M in Financing for Office-to-Residential Conversion...

Davcon Aviation to Build $100M MRO Development at...

Hunt Midwest Forms Build-to-Suit Joint Venture with Prologis...

Bradford Allen Begins Preleasing for 301-Unit Arbor House...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 296-Unit Multifamily Property in...