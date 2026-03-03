Skender Completes 230,000 SF Interior Construction of Invenergy Headquarters Expansion in Chicago

CHICAGO — Skender has completed the 230,000-square-foot build-out of Invenergy’s One South Wacker Drive headquarters in Chicago. The developer, owner and operator of power infrastructure originally occupied floors 18, 19 and 20. Skender completed upgrades to those floors in addition to the demolition and full construction of five additional floors (14-17).

The project team included Lumen Workplace as owner’s representative, Partners by Design as architect and Syska Hennessy as engineer. Skender completed the build-out and renovation in three phases over the course of 12 months. The open-office concept features a three-floor atrium stair, two roof decks, a large café and an 8,000-square-foot control center for managing global power markets and operations. Floor 15 now serves as the heart of the workplace with a new reception area and boardroom.