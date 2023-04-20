Skender Completes Build-out of Northwestern Medicine Pain and Spine Center in Bloomingdale, Illinois

BLOOMINGDALE, ILL. — Skender has completed the build-out of the Northwestern Medicine Center for Pain and Spine Health Bloomingdale. The multidisciplinary clinic at 245 Gary Ave. in suburban Chicago provides collaborative medical office space for pain medicine specialists, neurosurgeons, chiropractors, physical therapists and advanced practice nurses. The 12,000-square-foot project consisted of a comprehensive renovation of the first floor, including new imaging equipment, patient care areas and physical therapy specialty services. Along with the clinical build-out, the building underwent significant infrastructure improvements such as new electrical service and the replacement of four rooftop mechanical units.