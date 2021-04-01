REBusinessOnline

Skender Completes Construction of 45,000 SF Office, Retail Project for Herman Miller in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office, Retail

The furniture company fully occupies the building, which includes a retail showroom.

CHICAGO — Skender has completed construction of a 45,000-square-foot office and retail building for furniture company Herman Miller in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. Located at 1100 W. Fulton St., the build-to-suit project preserved the existing building’s historical masonry while incorporating a new concrete structure to support the 100-year-old exterior. The first floor includes a Herman Miller retail showroom, café and coffee bar. Skender collaborated with architect Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture, owner’s representative CBRE, developer Fulton St. Cos. and project manager ConopCo Project Management.

