Skender Completes Construction of 45,000 SF Office, Retail Project for Herman Miller in Chicago

The furniture company fully occupies the building, which includes a retail showroom.

CHICAGO — Skender has completed construction of a 45,000-square-foot office and retail building for furniture company Herman Miller in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. Located at 1100 W. Fulton St., the build-to-suit project preserved the existing building’s historical masonry while incorporating a new concrete structure to support the 100-year-old exterior. The first floor includes a Herman Miller retail showroom, café and coffee bar. Skender collaborated with architect Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture, owner’s representative CBRE, developer Fulton St. Cos. and project manager ConopCo Project Management.