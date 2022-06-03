Skender Completes Construction of 54,000 SF Lab, Office Buildout for Hazel Technologies in Chicago

The company will occupy space at 320 N. Sangamon St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market.

CHICAGO — Skender has completed construction of a two-story, 54,000-square-foot lab and office buildout for Hazel Technologies at 320 N. Sangamon St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Hazel is a USDA-funded technology company that develops solutions to extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company is one of the first tenants to move into the new 13-story office building developed by Tishman Speyer and Mark Goodman & Associates.

Hazel is moving from its current location at University Technology Park at Illinois Tech and plans to double its local workforce to approximately 100 employees this year. The buildout includes space for open research laboratory and lab support, 10,000 square feet of administrative and office space and 5,000 square feet of collaboration space. The project team included architect Perkins & Will, engineer Cosentini Associates and tenant representative CBRE.