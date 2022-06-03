REBusinessOnline

Skender Completes Construction of 54,000 SF Lab, Office Buildout for Hazel Technologies in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Life Sciences, Midwest

The company will occupy space at 320 N. Sangamon St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market.

CHICAGO — Skender has completed construction of a two-story, 54,000-square-foot lab and office buildout for Hazel Technologies at 320 N. Sangamon St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Hazel is a USDA-funded technology company that develops solutions to extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company is one of the first tenants to move into the new 13-story office building developed by Tishman Speyer and Mark Goodman & Associates.

Hazel is moving from its current location at University Technology Park at Illinois Tech and plans to double its local workforce to approximately 100 employees this year. The buildout includes space for open research laboratory and lab support, 10,000 square feet of administrative and office space and 5,000 square feet of collaboration space. The project team included architect Perkins & Will, engineer Cosentini Associates and tenant representative CBRE.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  