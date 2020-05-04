REBusinessOnline

Skender Completes Construction of 60-Unit Senior Living Facility in Crystal Lake, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Residences of Crystal Lake features 48 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units.

CRYSTAL LAKE, ILL. — Skender has completed the construction of Residences of Crystal Lake, an affordable independent senior living facility in Crystal Lake. Turnstone Development owns the 60-unit, 63,000-square-foot property. Residents have access to a fitness area, theater room, community rooms, computer rooms, a gazebo and outdoor spaces. Residents must be age 55 or older and meet the annual income restriction. The project team included UrbanWorks, Groundwork, DKI and TH Associates. Turnstone is a nonprofit that has developed more than 1,680 affordable housing units in Illinois and Florida since 1998.

