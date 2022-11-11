REBusinessOnline

Skender Completes Construction of Affordable Housing, Healthcare Project in Lansing, Illinois

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Torrence Place features 48 units and a 3,600-square-foot health clinic.

LANSING, ILL. — Skender, in conjunction with joint venture partner Ashlaur Construction, has completed construction of Torrence Place in Lansing, a southern suburb of Chicago. Developed by Full Circle Communities, the three-story affordable housing project features 48 accessible and adaptable units mainly intended for veterans and people with disabilities. The building also includes a 3,600-square-foot health clinic and pharmacy that will be operated by Christian Community Health Center. Resident amenities include a community lounge, library, computer lab, onsite laundry, storage lockers, a fitness center and onsite supportive services. The project team also included architect Cordogan Clark & Associates and CAGE Civil Engineering.

