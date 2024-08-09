Skender Completes Construction on Chicago Public Media Studio Renovations at Navy Pier

CHICAGO — Skender has completed a gut renovation on Chicago Public Media’s studio space located at 848 E. Grand Ave. on Chicago’s Navy Pier. The 7,600-square-foot studio space serves both WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times. The original broadcast studios dated back to 1995. The project involved the addition of custom soundproof windows between studios, soundproof editing booths, acoustic wall panels, mobile sound diffusers, millwork and graphics. Skender built out four two-person edit booths, two anchor studios, a talk studio, back-up on-air and production studio, dedicated production studio, audio/visual studio and an on-air music studio. The project team included architect V Three Studios and engineer Syska Hennessy Group.