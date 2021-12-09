REBusinessOnline

Skender Completes Interior Buildout of Spec Suites in Chicago’s Old Post Office

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

The 11 suites span a total of 43,000 square feet.

CHICAGO — Skender has completed the interior buildout of 43,000 square feet of spec suites in the North building of the Old Post Office in Chicago’s West Loop. A spec suite is ready for move-in and saves tenants the time that is typically associated with office buildouts. The 11 divisible office suites provide lease options ranging from 1,000 to 7,000 square feet. The accompanying amenity space includes two conference rooms, a reading room and library. As with most of the space in the redeveloped Old Post Office, the new spec suites feature unique historic touches, including mosaic tiles and salvaged doors. Skender worked closely with building owner 601W Cos., architect Partners by Design and project manager JLL.

