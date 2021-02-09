Skender Completes Interior Construction of 200,000 SF Walgreens Technology Center at Chicago Old Post Office

The office space spans multiple levels and includes a kitchen and lounge areas.

CHICAGO — Skender has completed the interior construction of the 200,000-square-foot Walgreens Technology Center of Excellence within Chicago’s Old Post Office. The office will eventually welcome hundreds of employees, including e-commerce, mobile, pharmacy technology and digital team members as well as Walgreens Boots Alliance information technology personnel. The office space spans multiple levels and features a staircase, open and private offices, collaboration and conferencing spaces, data rooms, lounge spaces and a kitchen. Walgreens was the first major tenant to commit to space at the Old Post Office redevelopment project in 2018. Stantec Inc. served as the architect and engineering firm on the project, and Mace served as the owner’s representative.