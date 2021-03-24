Skender Completes Interior Construction of 536,000 SF Bank of America Flagship Office in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Bank of America’s space includes a barista bar and market café.

CHICAGO — Skender has completed the interior construction of the new 536,000-square-foot office for Bank of America in downtown Chicago. Known as Bank of America Tower, the building rises 56 stories and is located at 110 N. Wacker St. Bank of America’s space encompasses 17 floors, or approximately one-third of the building. It includes private offices, open workstation areas, conference rooms, cafés and two outdoor terraces. A staircase connects a two-floor conference center and executive suite. Skender collaborated with JLL, Interior Architects and Syska Hennessy Group on the project.