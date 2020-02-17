Skender Completes Interior Construction of AbelsonTaylor Headquarters in Chicago’s Old Post Office

AbelsonTaylor’s space spans 85,000 square feet.

CHICAGO — Skender has completed the interior construction of the 85,000-square-foot headquarters for AbelsonTaylor within the 2.8 million-square-foot Old Post Office project in Chicago. AbelsonTaylor is a Chicago-based health and wellness advertising agency. The company will occupy the entire sixth floor of the north building and a portion of the fifth floor of the south building. The new space features private offices, open-office workstations, open collaboration areas, conferencing areas, two cafés, photography rooms and storage rooms. The floors are separated by a few staircases, essentially functioning as a single office space. Serving as general contractor, Skender worked in conjunction with HED, Syska Hennessy Group and Cushman & Wakefield. Skender is currently the contractor for nearly 600,000 square feet of office space under development at the Old Post Office, including projects for Walgreens and PepsiCo.