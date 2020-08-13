REBusinessOnline

Skender Completes Interior Construction of American Library Association Headquarters in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

The library association occupies a single floor at 225 N. Michigan Ave.

CHICAGO — Skender has completed interior construction of the 55,000-square-foot headquarters for the American Library Association in Chicago. Located on a single floor at 225 N. Michigan Ave., the office features a mix of private and open workspaces, meeting and focus spaces, podcasting and video conferencing rooms and a library. Skender collaborated with architect Nelson Worldwide, engineer Environmental Systems Design and owner’s representative Cushman & Wakefield.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  