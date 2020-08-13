Skender Completes Interior Construction of American Library Association Headquarters in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

The library association occupies a single floor at 225 N. Michigan Ave.

CHICAGO — Skender has completed interior construction of the 55,000-square-foot headquarters for the American Library Association in Chicago. Located on a single floor at 225 N. Michigan Ave., the office features a mix of private and open workspaces, meeting and focus spaces, podcasting and video conferencing rooms and a library. Skender collaborated with architect Nelson Worldwide, engineer Environmental Systems Design and owner’s representative Cushman & Wakefield.