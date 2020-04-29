Skender Completes Interior Construction of Mondelez International Headquarters in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Mondelez International is the anchor tenant at 905 W. Fulton St.

CHICAGO — Skender has completed interior construction of the 90,000-square-foot headquarters for Mondelez International in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. Mondelez, a global snacking company, is the anchor tenant at the new five-story building, which is located at 905 W. Fulton St. The office space features a café, two connecting stairwells, outdoor roof gardens, open workstations, private offices and conference rooms. Skender collaborated with design firms HPA and SCB as well as engineering consultant IMEG Corp.