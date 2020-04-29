REBusinessOnline

Skender Completes Interior Construction of Mondelez International Headquarters in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Mondelez International is the anchor tenant at 905 W. Fulton St.

CHICAGO — Skender has completed interior construction of the 90,000-square-foot headquarters for Mondelez International in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. Mondelez, a global snacking company, is the anchor tenant at the new five-story building, which is located at 905 W. Fulton St. The office space features a café, two connecting stairwells, outdoor roof gardens, open workstations, private offices and conference rooms. Skender collaborated with design firms HPA and SCB as well as engineering consultant IMEG Corp.

