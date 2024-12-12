Skender Completes Interior Construction of New Headquarters for SCB in Chicago

CHICAGO — Skender has completed interior construction of the new 35,000-square-foot headquarters for architectural firm SCB in Chicago. The company relocated from 625 North Michigan to the historic AMA Plaza building, which was designed by famed architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. SCB designed its new space on the 25th floor that features a mix of open office, conference rooms, collaboration spaces, a café, library and private executive offices. The build-out also features a shop that enables the firm to create design models for client presentations. A custom 3D model wall in the lobby highlights SCB’s impact on the city’s skyline. The project team also included Syska Hennessy Group as the engineer and JLL as owner’s representative.