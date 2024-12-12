Thursday, December 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 35,000-square-foot office is on the 25th floor of the AMA Plaza building.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestOffice

Skender Completes Interior Construction of New Headquarters for SCB in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Skender has completed interior construction of the new 35,000-square-foot headquarters for architectural firm SCB in Chicago. The company relocated from 625 North Michigan to the historic AMA Plaza building, which was designed by famed architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. SCB designed its new space on the 25th floor that features a mix of open office, conference rooms, collaboration spaces, a café, library and private executive offices. The build-out also features a shop that enables the firm to create design models for client presentations. A custom 3D model wall in the lobby highlights SCB’s impact on the city’s skyline. The project team also included Syska Hennessy Group as the engineer and JLL as owner’s representative.

You may also like

OpenStore Selects Kansas City Market for First Fulfillment...

Irgens Underway on Conversion of Office Property into...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $22M Loan for Refinancing...

Sullivan Development Breaks Ground on 34-Unit Willow Creek...

ValueRock Realty Opens 21-Acre The Commons Mixed-Use Project...

BMC Investments, Rockpoint Commence Construction on Oasis Apartments...

JLL Arranges Joint Venture Equity for 253-Unit Multifamily...

B2K Development Completes 65-Unit Active Adult Community in...

How to Transform the Retail Landscape in Topeka,...