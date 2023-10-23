Skender Completes Interior Construction on 50,000 SF Office for AIT Worldwide Logistics in Itasca, Illinois

ITASCA, ILL. — Skender has completed interior construction on the new 50,000-square-foot office for AIT Worldwide Logistics at Two Pierce Place within the Hamilton Lakes Business Park in Itasca. AIT, a global supply chain solutions company, occupies floors 20, 21 and 25 within the 25-story, 494,000-square-foot office tower. The build-out included 210 workstations, 43 enclosed offices, nine conference rooms, a boardroom, 2,000-square-foot café, dedicated reception area and game room, along with several collaboration areas throughout the floors. The project team included Partners by Design as architect, RLE as owner’s represtnative and Advance Consulting Group as engineer.