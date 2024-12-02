Skender Completes Major Renovation of Two Senior Living Towers on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — Skender and its joint venture partner Blackwood Group have completed extensive renovations of two senior living apartment towers in partnership with the Chicago Housing Authority and Michaels Development. Canopy Architecture designed the 400,000-square-foot renovation project.

Located at 3700 W. Congress Parkway in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, Irene McCoy Gaines Apartments rises 17 stories with 150 units. The property was built in 1964. All units underwent substantial renovations, including updated HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems. Skender added new amenity spaces such as a redesigned dining and community room, exterior courtyard and upgraded laundry spaces.

Albany Terrace Apartments, located at 3030 W. 21st Place in the South Lawndale neighborhood, rises 17 stories with 350 units. The property was built in 1974. The building received upgrades to resident units, common spaces and HVAC systems, including electrical and plumbing systems. Skender also installed a new elevator.

Each unit in both buildings received new flooring, paint, LED lights, kitchens and baths, and air conditioning and thermostats. Common areas and units received upgraded internet connectivity and Wi-Fi.