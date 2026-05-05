Skender Completes Multiple Office Interior Construction Projects at Keystone Crossing in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — General contractor Skender has completed common area upgrades and four office build-outs at Keystone Crossing, a five-building, 1.1 million-square-foot office park in Indianapolis. The four tenant build-outs, totaling 57,000 square feet, and common area enhancements were completed on behalf of landlords Interamar and Typerion Holdings, which acquired the campus in late 2024 and are implementing a significant repositioning.

At the 8888 Building, Skender completed a 15,000-square-foot gut remodel of the existing 16th floor and turned the space into a modern workplace for WestPoint Financial Group, a MassMutual firm.

At the 9000 Building, Skender completed a 7,000-square-foot build-out for the Indiana Apartment Association. The workspace includes a new training room, breakroom and several private offices. At this building, Skender also converted two former ground-floor suites into a new amenity center with a café, fitness center, golf simulators and upgraded restrooms.

At the 9100 Building, Skender completed the 21,000-square-foot national headquarters for Delta Tau Delta. The project included full demolition of the existing space and a renovation, including private offices, a breakroom and dedicated display areas showcasing the fraternity’s history and memorabilia. Skender also completed a 14,000-square-foot office build-out for accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen. The workspace includes a café, training room and custom millwork. At this building, Skender modernized the aesthetic and updated the corridor finishes along with a complete gut remodel of the second- and fourth-floor restrooms.