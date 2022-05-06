REBusinessOnline

Skender Completes Office Buildout for Milwaukee Tool at Chicago’s Old Post Office

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Milwaukee Tool’s new Chicago office spans 70,000 square feet on the third floor.

CHICAGO — Skender has completed the interior office buildout for Milwaukee Tool at the Old Post Office in Chicago. The 70,000-square-foot space is located on the third floor and features 10,000 square feet of research and development lab space as well as 60,000 square feet of open and private offices. The office component also includes a large collaboration area called the Beehive, plus a training room and multiple conference rooms. The office is Milwaukee Tool’s first outside of Wisconsin. Skender collaborated with owner’s representative JLL, architects Nelson and SPS and engineering firm McGuire. Skender also entered into an official partnership with Milwaukee Tool to streamline access to its power tools and products for future projects.

