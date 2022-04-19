Skender Completes Office Renovation for Equity LifeStyle Properties in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

The renovation project updated the company’s 65,000-square-foot space across two-and-a-half floors and added a new roof deck.

CHICAGO — Skender has completed a renovation of the interior office space for Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) at 2 N. Riverside Drive in Chicago’s West Loop. The renovation project updated the company’s 65,000-square-foot space across two-and-a-half floors and added a new roof deck. The office includes a mix of conference rooms, private offices, collaboration areas, cafés and pantries. Employees can work or socialize outdoors on the new roof deck. Skender collaborated with Partners by Design, McGuire Engineers, Structural Shop, Engineering Plus, CBRE and Spark Chicago. ELS owns and operates manufactured home communities, RV resorts, campgrounds and marinas.