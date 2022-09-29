REBusinessOnline

Skender Completes Redevelopment of Former Central Baptist Home in Maywood, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

The original building was constructed in several phases between 1929 and 1965. The facility is now home to a 100-unit assisted living facility for low-income seniors.

MAYWOOD, ILL. — Skender has completed the redevelopment of the former Central Baptist Home, which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2017. Located in Maywood, a suburb of Chicago, the property is now home to a 100-unit assisted living facility for low-income seniors. The original building was constructed in several phases between 1929 and 1965.

Skender’s restoration process included refurbishing the wood trim, stucco and brick facades, installing new windows, revamping the first-floor lobby, replacing the roof, restoring the commercial kitchen and dining area, and converting 100 rooms into supportive living units. Amenities now include a beauty salon, wellness clinic, laundry room, general store and recreation area. Celadon Partners was the developer and Gleason Architects was the architect. Financing came from NDC Corporate Equity Fund, KeyBank, US Bank and the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  