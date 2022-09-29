Skender Completes Redevelopment of Former Central Baptist Home in Maywood, Illinois

MAYWOOD, ILL. — Skender has completed the redevelopment of the former Central Baptist Home, which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2017. Located in Maywood, a suburb of Chicago, the property is now home to a 100-unit assisted living facility for low-income seniors. The original building was constructed in several phases between 1929 and 1965.

Skender’s restoration process included refurbishing the wood trim, stucco and brick facades, installing new windows, revamping the first-floor lobby, replacing the roof, restoring the commercial kitchen and dining area, and converting 100 rooms into supportive living units. Amenities now include a beauty salon, wellness clinic, laundry room, general store and recreation area. Celadon Partners was the developer and Gleason Architects was the architect. Financing came from NDC Corporate Equity Fund, KeyBank, US Bank and the Illinois Housing Development Authority.