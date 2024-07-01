Skender Completes Rehabilitation of 272-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Chicago

CHICAGO — General contractor Skender has completed a full interior and exterior revitalization of the Barbara Jean Wright Court Apartments in Chicago’s University Village neighborhood. The affordable housing property features 272 units across 27 buildings. Jonathan Rose Cos. purchased the asset from the Chicago Community Development Corp. in 2022 with the intent to preserve the property’s affordability status. In addition to Skender, the project team included architect Grund & Riesterer, mechanical engineer WT Group, civil engineer RTM Engineering and structural engineer Rockey Structures. Skender teamed up with Tandem Ventures to manage regulatory compliance, maximize community engagement and create local employment opportunities on the project.

The 18-month project involved an occupied rehab where residents needed to be relocated during 27 phases of energy-efficiency and quality-of-life upgrades. Externally, the buildings received enhanced landscaping, energy-efficient windows, new roof shingles, brick masonry repairs and tuckpointing, new concrete sidewalks and asphalt parking lots, and new entry gates tied to a security and campus entry system. The renovated units provide dishwashers, updated bathrooms and new plumbing fixtures, new floor finishes, energy-efficient lighting fixtures and HVAC plant upgrades.

The project also included the ground-up construction of a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse that features a leasing office, conference rooms, computer lab, fitness center, classroom and multipurpose room with a kitchen and recording studio.